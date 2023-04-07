Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Anti-bullying, suicide prevention 5k, Walk With Us led by Outreach Services

By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A nonprofit hosts a 5k walk to combat bullying and help prevent suicide by funding programs for families and youth.

On April 8, the anti-bullying and suicide prevention 5k walk, Walk With Us 5k will be held by the nonprofit, Outreach Services Community Development Corporation, at Bill Cockrell Park, 4109 Pines Road, Shreveport. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the walk will start at 10 a.m.

Outreach Services is dedicated to providing tutoring services, youth counseling, family support services, and Navigating Life for students with disabilities and low-income families, Providing families with the resources to rebuild their lives is the nonprofit’s foundation.

All proceeds of the event will go towards youth counseling services and resources to help against bullying and to help against suicide.

Check-in and registration for the walk will take place at the park’s tennis court entrance from 9:15 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

Registration:

  • $5 – 12 and Under
  • $10 – 13-18 years
  • $15 – 19 +

All paid registrations will receive a 2023 5k Walk T-Shirt.

You can register online at www.outreachservicescdcla.org.

For more information contact Outreach Services at 888-400-9758 or email at info@outreachservicescdcla.org.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.
Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled in Cass County pond last year
Shreveport police say 53-year-old Tremell Thomas is wanted on one count of second-degree murder...
Shreveport police identify homicide suspect
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
The city says the two gates opened Monday will remain open as long as needed.
2 spillway gates at Cross Lake opened; malfunction encountered when opening third gate

Latest News

A special ceremony was held in Benton Thursday, April 6, 2023 to honor victims of child abuse...
Light of Hope ceremony held in Benton to honor children killed in ‘22 due to child abuse
Camp Victory is a summer camp for kids that features horseback riding!
The Arc of Caddo-Bossier’s Camp Victory promises excitement for children ages 4-10 of all abilities
Light of Hope ceremony help in remembrance of child abuse victims
Light of Hope ceremony help in remembrance of child abuse victims
Deaf history month
Celebrating National Deaf History Month