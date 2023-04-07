Anti-bullying, suicide prevention 5k, Walk With Us led by Outreach Services

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A nonprofit hosts a 5k walk to combat bullying and help prevent suicide by funding programs for families and youth.

On April 8, the anti-bullying and suicide prevention 5k walk, Walk With Us 5k will be held by the nonprofit, Outreach Services Community Development Corporation, at Bill Cockrell Park, 4109 Pines Road, Shreveport. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the walk will start at 10 a.m.

Outreach Services is dedicated to providing tutoring services, youth counseling, family support services, and Navigating Life for students with disabilities and low-income families, Providing families with the resources to rebuild their lives is the nonprofit’s foundation.

All proceeds of the event will go towards youth counseling services and resources to help against bullying and to help against suicide.

Check-in and registration for the walk will take place at the park’s tennis court entrance from 9:15 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

Registration:

$5 – 12 and Under

$10 – 13-18 years

$15 – 19 +

All paid registrations will receive a 2023 5k Walk T-Shirt.

You can register online at www.outreachservicescdcla.org.

For more information contact Outreach Services at 888-400-9758 or email at info@outreachservicescdcla.org.

