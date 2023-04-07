Getting Answers
5 YEARS LATER: Young boy from Claiborne Parish still missing

By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five years ago, Rondreiz Phillips disappeared.

Phillips is the young boy who wandered away from his home in Claiborne Parish in 2018; he hasn’t been seen since. He would be 9-years-old now.

[2021: Age progression of Rondreiz Phillips released; missing boy now 7 years old]

The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office says it’s still an active case, but they have no new leads. At last check, the FBI is offering a reward for any information that could lead to finding Rondreiz.

