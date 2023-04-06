Getting Answers
VIDEO: Flooding at Nantucket Harbor Apts. on Cross Lake

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents at an apartment complex out on Cross Lake are dealing with serious flooding issues as heavy rain in Shreveport continues.

A number of people living at the Nantucket Harbor Apartments on Lakeshore Drive reached out to KSLA Thursday, April 6 about flooding issues. One video submitted to KSLA shows a couple of flooded cars in the complex’s parking lot. This isn’t the first time this complex has flooded either.

People living at the complex have been complaining to management about flooding problems since at least 2018.

PREVIOUS REPORTING>>> Residents of Shreveport apartment complex want flooded parking lot fixed

Heavy rain is expected to continue in Shreveport through Friday evening.

