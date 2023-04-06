Getting Answers
U.S. Treasury offers Louisiana $113 million to support small business owners(Source: Louisiana Economic Development)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana has announced the launch of five State Small Business Credit Initiative programs that will expand access to equity investment and business loans. With these programs, $113 million of federal support will be available to small business owners through private equity funds and financial institutions around the state.

Louisiana Economic Development says these programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Treasury and administered by states in collaboration with private lenders and investors.

The five equity investment and credit support programs are:

  • Loan Guaranty: Guarantees on loans of up to $1.5 million, increasing small business borrowing power by reducing lender risk.
  • Seed Capital: Capital for start-up or early-stage businesses in exchange for investor involvement.
  • Micro Lending: Loans of up to $100,000 for smaller financing needs.
  • Collateral Support: Pledged cash of up to $250,000 to secure small business loans of up to $1 million.
  • Venture Capital: Capital for existing small businesses in exchange for investor involvement.

For information on eligibility requirements and the application process for each of the programs, visit the website.

LED Secretary Don Pierson says, “This major award of federal dollars represents an extraordinary opportunity for small businesses across Louisiana, and especially those in our underserved communities.” He says LED looks forward to supporting banks, financial institutions and networks that support small business start-ups and investments to ensure that entrepreneurs and their communities experience maximum benefit.

