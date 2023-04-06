Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.(Minnesota State Patrol)
By Mitch Keegan and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A pair of Minnesota state troopers found an unusual suspect on the side of a highway in Minnesota.

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found a bunny along U.S. Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato on Monday.

The troopers took the bunny to the Blue Earth-Nicollet County Humane Society where he was taken care of overnight Monday. He was then taken to a nearby bunny rescue.

The bunny has since earned the nickname Mr. Trooper.

Mr. Trooper is believed to have been a pet rabbit that was dropped off along the highway.

If the owners aren’t found, the animal rescue will work on finding Mr. Trooper a good home.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized two guns from juveniles.
17-year-old arrested in shooting on Fairfield; 2 other juveniles arrested for guns, drugs
Amazon hosted a hardhat tour for media members Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport hosts hard hat tour for media
BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
Generic Gavel
Caddo Parish district attorney announces several indictments, charges
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley (left) is charged...
Father charged with murder after 2-year-old’s body found in alligator’s mouth, police say

Latest News

Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Flooding on Texas Street
Flooding, other hazards to be concerned about due to heavy rain
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips
Flooding at Cross Lake on Feb. 2, 2023
2 spillway gates at Cross Lake opened; malfunction encountered when opening third gate