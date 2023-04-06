Second arrest made in fatal Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A second arrest has been made in connection with a Longview shooting death on Monday.

The Longview Police Department reported they have arrested Artrell Taylor, 20, of Longview and charged him with murder. Taylor is charged alongside Shannon Marshall, 22, also of Longview, in the death of 44-year-old Derrick Spearman. Longview police said they found Spearman in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street around 11:18 p.m. Monday having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Spearman died after being transported to a local hospital.

Taylor has been booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

