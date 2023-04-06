Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Second arrest made in fatal Longview shooting

Artrell Taylor
Artrell Taylor(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A second arrest has been made in connection with a Longview shooting death on Monday.

The Longview Police Department reported they have arrested Artrell Taylor, 20, of Longview and charged him with murder. Taylor is charged alongside Shannon Marshall, 22, also of Longview, in the death of 44-year-old Derrick Spearman. Longview police said they found Spearman in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street around 11:18 p.m. Monday having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Spearman died after being transported to a local hospital.

Taylor has been booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Previous reporting:

1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized two guns from juveniles.
17-year-old arrested in shooting on Fairfield; 2 other juveniles arrested for guns, drugs
Amazon hosted a hardhat tour for media members Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport hosts hard hat tour for media
BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
Generic Gavel
Caddo Parish district attorney announces several indictments, charges
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley (left) is charged...
Father charged with murder after 2-year-old’s body found in alligator’s mouth, police say

Latest News

Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
The city says the two gates opened Monday will remain open as long as needed.
2 spillway gates at Cross Lake opened; malfunction encountered when opening third gate
These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.
Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled to death in Cass Co. pond last year
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Joint memorial service honors 2 fallen BRPD pilots
FILE - The Fifth Ward Elementary School and residential neighborhoods sit near the Denka...
EPA proposes stronger toxic chemical plant emissions limits