Search for missing Texas boy now a death investigation

EVERMAN, Texas (East Texas News) - The Everman Police Department says the search for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, the missing six-year-old boy from Everman, Texas, is now officially a death investigation.

At a news conference Thursday, Everman police released new details about Noel’s investigation, including rumors that he was allegedly sold.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances along with the evidence available to us at this time, it has led to a very unfortunate, unimaginable and devastating conclusion that Noel is likely deceased,” Police Chief Craig Spencer said.

Interviews suggest that Noel’s mother began trying to explain his disappearance in early November through various stories. Among them that Noel was with his father in Mexico or with other family members. The father reportedly told authorities that he had not seen his son since he was deported before Noel was born.

He even told relatives that he had been sold to another woman in a Fiesta Market parking lot. Researchers have been able to refute these stories.

Through interviews, authorities revealed that Cindy was known to be abusive and neglectful of Noel, often denying him food and water because she did not like to change his diapers. Witnesses told investigators that she was even seen hitting him in the face with her keys.

The Everman Police Department concluded the press conference by stating that active felony warrants have been issued for Cindy Rodriguez-Singh & Arshdeep Singh for abandoning and endangering a child.

“We want these fugitives arrested and extradited to the United States so we can seek answers for Noel’s disappearance,” Police Chief Craig Spencer.

TIMELINE OF THE DISAPPEARANCE OF NOEL

On March 20, Texas Child Protection Investigations (CPI) contacted Everman police after family members said they had not seen the 6-year-old boy since Nov. 2022.

According to the police chief, the family asked officers to conduct a welfare check at the boy’s home. He said that when police arrived at the house Rodríguez-Singh told them that Noel had been with his biological father in Mexico since November.

“At that time, there were no indications present to officers that would warrant further investigation,” Spencer said at a news conference.

On March 23, CPI contacted Everman police again after an investigator said they spoke with more family members who were concerned for Noel’s well-being.

According to Spencer, CPI also found the boy’s father in Mexico, who told the agency that he did not have Noel. He reportedly told authorities that he had not seen his son since he was deported before Noel was born. Spencer said Homeland Security records support the father’s statements.

When the CPI investigator tried to contact Noel’s siblings at his school, the children were not there, according to police. The CPI learned that Rodríguez-Singh had contacted the school to inquire about disenrollment.

CPI then tried to contact Rodríguez-Singh, but was unable to do so.

Spencer said there have been previous CPS investigations and actions against the mother and said she has an “extensive criminal history.”

“It appeared to the CPI investigator that the mother was intentionally avoiding authorities,” Spencer said. “This prompted an investigation into the whereabouts of the child.”

On March 25, the Amber Alert for Noel was issued around midnight.

Spencer said multiple agencies were dispatched to find Noel, his mother, his stepfather and his six siblings (including a set of five-month-old twins, plus children ages seven, eight, nine and 11).

At 9 p.m. authorities learned that the family had boarded a flight to Istanbul, Turkey. Police said they left on Thursday March 23, before the Amber Alert was issued and that Noel was not listed as a passenger on that flight. At that time, the Amber Alert was discontinued, and Noel’s case was reissued as an Endangered Missing Person Alert through the Texas DPS.

As more details emerged Everman police determined that the house where the family had been staying at had a concrete porch that was recently poured and paid for by Cindy. This stood out to officials as the family did not own the property making it abnormal l for them to conduct that type of construction at a residence they did not own. As more tips came in it became apparent that the concrete porch became a focal point of the investigation of Noels whereabouts.

On March 30 the investigative team obtained a search warrant to search the area where the family lived. In an effort to be as thorough as possible, human remain detection K9′s and other special equipment was used to help with the search. Although the K9′s did not positively alert anywhere on the property, a ground penetrating radar detected an anomaly under the concrete patio. This indicated the possible presence of unknown objects which led to the decision to dig on the site.

“Ultimately our teams did not locate any evidence as a result of that dig that would lead us to finding Noel,” the chief of police said.

NEW DETAILS

At Thursday’s press conference, police provided a new timeline for Noel’s disappearance.

On July 21, 2022, Noel was last seen by a professional at a speech therapy appointment. Spencer said several other appointments were missed during this schedule which led to a health services warning letter from the Texas Department of Health Services for her to receive government benefits. She even asked an acquaintance to lend her her son to continue receiving the benefits, claiming that Noel had COVID.

In Oct. 2022 Noel was present when Cindy gave birth to her twin daughters earlier in the month and later when they were discharged. Witnesses say he appeared unhealthy and malnourished.

During the investigation, other witnesses said Rodriguez-Singh had made comments prior to the birth of the twins referring to Noel as evil, possessed or with a demon in him, fearing he would hurt the twins.

On Nov. 1, 2022, Cindy obtained passport photos of all the children except Noel. The next day she applied for passports for her and her six children except Noel.

Everman police say they won’t stop until Noel is found and justice is done.

The City of Everman will hold a candlelight vigil for Noel Rodríguez-Álvarez on Monday, April 10 at 8:30 p.m. at the Everman Civic Center.

