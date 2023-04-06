Getting Answers
Ruston man sentenced to over 13 years in federal prison

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Howard Jackson, 27, of Ruston, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 170 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The sentence totals 14 years and 2 months in prison, not including the 5 years of supervised release.

Jackson was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In 2022, Jackson was found during a traffic stop to be in possession of a loaded pistol, methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, alprazolam, MDMA, plastic baggies, and a digital scale.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found the pistol to have been manufactured in Massachusetts, therefore, it traveled in interstate commerce.

Officials said Jackson is a convicted felon with prior felony convictions for possession with intent to distribute, meaning he was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition.

Jackson pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 28, 2022.

The case was investigated by the DEA, ATF and Ruston Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy.

