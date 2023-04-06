Rain will wind down just in time for Easter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll stay wet through the very start of the weekend, but it does look like the heaviest of the rain has come and gone. After a cool end to the week temperatures will start to bounce back over the weekend and we will remain seasonably mild throughout next week.

Mainly light rain will continue to fall this evening and into tonight across portions of the ArkLaTex. Rain will be steadiest near and south of I-20. Temperatures won’t change much overnight, dropping just a little into the upper 40s to low 50s in most areas.

More wet weather is in the forecast Friday, but it won’t be as steady with periodic breaks in the rain likely. No heavy rain is expected either. Temperatures will remain cooler than average again for early April with afternoon temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s. Areas around I-30, where we’ll see little to no rain and maybe even a few peeks of sunshine, could warm into the low to mid 60s in spots.

One last wave of showers is anticipated Friday night into Saturday morning. We will dry out heading into Saturday afternoon with a little sunshine possible. Temperatures will start to warm back up reaching the upper 60s for highs.

Easter Sunday is looking dry and pleasantly mild. We will start off in the 50s in the morning, but look for 70s into the afternoon. It won’t be the prettiest day with lots of clouds expected, but at least it won’t be raining.

We’ll continue with a mainly dry forecast next week and gradually warmer temperatures. Morning lows will stay in the 50s, but afternoon highs will slowly climb through the mid to upper 70s and possibly into the 80s again later in the week.

Have a good evening!

