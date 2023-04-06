Light of Hope ceremony held in Benton to honor children killed in ‘22 due to child abuse

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, April 6, Volunteers for Youth Justice’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program hosted the Light of Hope ceremony at the Bossier Courthouse in Benton in remembrance of children lost to violence and to raise awareness.

A special ceremony was held in Benton Thursday, April 6, 2023 to honor victims of child abuse in Louisiana in 2022. (KSLA)

Pinwheels were held Thursday by volunteers, leaders, and community members who are passionate about and committed to the mission of CASA. They gathered to pay their respect for the 69 children that passed away in Louisiana due to child abuse in 2022. Each of these deaths were preventable. CASA volunteers are court-appointed by a judge and help advocate for children who are abused and neglected.

“Being a foster parent, I saw the difference a child had if they did have a CASA, to have that extra reporter, to make sure things were happening quicker. Children with CASA, on average, get out of foster care twice as quickly, and they are half as likely to get back into care, so what I love about CASA is sharing with the community a way to have fewer children in foster care,” said Tyler Spears, a CASA recruiter/trainer.

There are currently 217 children in foster care in the Shreveport-Bossier area. There is a need for additional advocates at this time. Anyone who would like apply can do so online here.

