House fire in Marshall ends with several animal deaths

Fire in Marshall, Texas.
Fire in Marshall, Texas.(City of Marshall)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A fire began at a house with no power because of the storms and several pets died as a result.

On April 6, at 7:41 a.m., the Marshall Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 700 block of Scenic Loop. The call was made by neighbors who noticed fire coming from the home. The neighbors then beat on the doors of the home, notifying the unaware occupants and getting them out safely.

Battalion Chief Jeans said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house. Chief Jeans authorized an interior attack and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Fire in Marshall, Texas.
Fire in Marshall, Texas.(City of Marshall)

No human injuries were reported, but sadly several pets in the house died from smoke inhalation. Animal control was called and responded to the scene for support.

“We are very fortunate for the fast actions of good-hearted, brave neighbors who more than likely positively altered a potentially detrimental outcome,” says the City of Marshall’s Facebook announcement.

Firefighters located and rescued one pet cat.

Due to recent storms, SWEPCO crews have been working in the area and noted that the power had been turned off since early this morning and where was no service to any of the houses at the time of the fire.

The fire is being investigated at this time.

