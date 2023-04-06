Getting Answers
Heavy rain leading to a flood threat

By Matt Jones
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to widespread heavy rain across the ArkLaTex this morning with the heaviest expected to fall near and south of the I-20 corridor. Watch out for flooded roadways as you head into work this morning and allow plenty of extra time!

Heading into the afternoon, more waves of rain will continue to move in from the southwest as a front remains stalled across the southern half of the state. Some of the rain could be locally heavy and flooding will continue to be a concern. Temperatures will be well below average with highs only reaching the mid 50s.

Periods of rain will then continue through tonight and into Friday before finally decreasing by Friday night. By the time this all moves out, an additional 2-4″ of rain will be possible along and south of I-20 and this will likely lead to additional flooding in some areas.

Looking ahead to Easter Weekend, high pressure will return to the ArkLaTex with some lingering showers early Saturday giving way to drier conditions by afternoon. Easter Sunday is looking gorgeous with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 70s.

A quiet stretch of weather will then continue through the middle of next week with temperatures gradually warming from the 70s into the low 80s by next Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

