Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates

“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.(Business Wire)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (CNN) - Two former Oklahoma County jail guards have been sentenced for punishing inmates with a popular children’s song.

Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles pleaded no contest to misdemeanor cruelty charges for the incident that happened in 2019.

The two were accused of forcing inmates at the Oklahoma County Jail to stand while handcuffed and listen to children’s songs on repeat, including “Baby Shark.”

Butler and Miles were put on probation for two years and fined $200.

They were also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $300 in compensation for the victims.

Both guards resigned when the investigation began.

“It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario,” Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater told the Associated Press. “I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior.”

“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized two guns from juveniles.
17-year-old arrested in shooting on Fairfield; 2 other juveniles arrested for guns, drugs
Amazon hosted a hardhat tour for media members Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport hosts hard hat tour for media
BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
Generic Gavel
Caddo Parish district attorney announces several indictments, charges
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley (left) is charged...
Father charged with murder after 2-year-old’s body found in alligator’s mouth, police say

Latest News

Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
Flooding at the Nantucket Harbor Apartments on April 6, 2023
VIDEO: Flooding at Nantucket Harbor Apts. on Cross Lake
Flooding at Nantucket Harbor Apartments - April 6, 2023
Flooding at Nantucket Harbor Apartments - April 6, 2023
Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump