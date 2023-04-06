GSU names new head coach of women’s basketball

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University announced Courtney Simmons as the the new head coach of women’s basketball on Thursday, April 6.

According to GSU, Simmons served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for 10 years at Troy University. In her 10 seasons there, she helped guide the Trojans to five Sun Belt Championships and six post-season berths, including three NCAA Tournament appearances. The team consistently ranked at or near the top in numerous statistical categories under her guidance.

Simmons spent the 2012-2013 season at Louisiana Tech working under WNBA player Teresa Wetherspoon. Before that, she was an assistant coach at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas for two seasons. There, she was the recruiting coordinator and signed two nationally ranked recruiting classes. Simmons began her coaching career in 2008-2009 as an assistant coach at Tech and was named the Ragin’ Cajuns recruiting coordinator in 2009-2010.

A Baton Rouge native, Simmons played at the University of Louisville with two NCAA Tournament appearance and a Sweet 16 appearance. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Louisville in 2008. Fluent in sign language, Simmons volunteered at the 2007 Mini Deaf Olympics. She has two twin daughters.

An introductory press conference will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. GSU says Simmons’ contract is pending the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisor’s approval.

