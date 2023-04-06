Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Firefighters rescue puppies from overnight house fire

Some chihuahua puppies were rescued by firefighters who were responding to a house fire on...
Some chihuahua puppies were rescued by firefighters who were responding to a house fire on Thursday, April 6, according to the Morgan City Fire Department.(Morgan City Fire Department)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Some chihuahua puppies were rescued by firefighters who were responding to a house fire on Thursday, April 6, according to the Morgan City Fire Department.

Some chihuahua puppies were rescued by firefighters who were responding to a house fire on...
Some chihuahua puppies were rescued by firefighters who were responding to a house fire on Thursday, April 6, according to the Morgan City Fire Department.(Morgan City Fire Department)

The fire reportedly happened around 1 a.m. at 617 Fourth Street.

Responding firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the structure, and they worked to quickly put out the fire, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said they provided oxygen and resuscitation measures to the puppies they rescued.

Some chihuahua puppies were rescued by firefighters who were responding to a house fire on...
Some chihuahua puppies were rescued by firefighters who were responding to a house fire on Thursday, April 6, according to the Morgan City Fire Department.(Morgan City Fire Department)

No occupants or firefighters were injured, officials confirmed.

Morgan City Petting Zoo will temporarily care for the puppies, according to the fire department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon hosted a hardhat tour for media members Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport hosts hard hat tour for media
The Shreveport Police Department seized two guns from juveniles.
17-year-old arrested in shooting on Fairfield; 2 other juveniles arrested for guns, drugs
BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
Generic Gavel
Caddo Parish district attorney announces several indictments, charges
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley (left) is charged...
Father charged with murder after 2-year-old’s body found in alligator’s mouth, police say

Latest News

Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
A special ceremony was held in Benton Thursday, April 6, 2023 to honor victims of child abuse...
Light of Hope ceremony held in Benton to honor children killed in ‘22 due to child abuse
The city says the two gates opened Monday will remain open as long as needed.
2 spillway gates at Cross Lake opened; malfunction encountered when opening third gate
These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.
Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled to death in Cass Co. pond last year
Incidents addressed by the DA were the deadly shooting of Derrick Kittling by an RPSO deputy on...
NO CHARGES: RPSO deputy, APD officer cleared in two separate shooting incidents Rapides DA says were ‘legally justified’