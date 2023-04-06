Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled to death in Cass Co. pond last year

LINDEN, Texas (KSLA) - In August of 2022, Shammaonique Wickerson’s three children Zi’Ariel Rbbinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5, were reported missing; later, their bodies were pulled from a private pond in Cass County.

These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022. (New Black Panther Nation)

“It’s been hard for me my family, mainly because we all want answers. We all want to know exactly what happened,” Wickerson said.

At the time, the children were thought to have drowned, but an autopsy report said otherwise. The children apparently were dead before entering the water from strangulation.

“I’m saying to the residents and parents of Cass County to protect your babies because a killer is on the loose,” said Quanell X with the New Black Panther Nation.

Representatives of the New Black Panther Nation have begun working with the family of these children to bring justice to the family.

“We come here to Cass County today angry as hell. We are hurting with this mother and her family,” said Quanell X.

Quanell X expressed dissatisfaction with how this case has progressed; he was very critical of Cass County investigators and the Texas Rangers.

“Obviously, the Barney Fife investigators, the mom and pop investigative agencies did not do the correct job so they could recognize what killed these three young, beautiful girls. We are demanding that the FBI get get involved in this case,” Quanell X said.

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe says they welcome any extra help investigating this tragedy, and that’s why the case was turned over to the Texas Rangers.

“We want you to treat this mother like she is the daughter of Joe Biden and I guarantee you every damn resource in America will be here in this county,” Quanell X said.

