Early morning Ouachita Parish crash kills 3

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: OPSO has identified the individuals as Keiara McCraw, 23, Annesha Coleman, 24, and Anija Coleman, 22.

This is an updated story. Read below for previous information.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. on April 6, in the 100 block of Ole Highway 15 in West Monroe. OPSO says all 3 occupants of the vehicle were found deceased.

The investigation reveals the vehicle was south bound on Ole Hwy. 15 when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

This is an ongoing investigation.

OPSO says the identity of the three victims is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

