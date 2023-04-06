Convicted murderer found hiding in garbage can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found the escaped inmate they were searching for on Thursday morning, April 6.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Tyler Jackson, a convicted murderer who is considered dangerous, escaped while in route to the courthouse for his sentencing.

A jury found Jackson guilty last month of shooting and killing a man at a White Castle party in 2018.

RELATED: Murder suspect in deadly shooting at White Castle party found guilty

Tyler Jackson (18th Judicial District DA’s office)

Jackson was caught within 50 minutes of his escape two blocks from the courthouse hiding in a garbage can, officials explained.

Sheriff Stassi said they are looking into what went wrong.

It happened about 9 a.m. a few blocks from the courthouse, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said he broke through a gate at the courthouse to escape.

Fellow sheriff’s office officials, dogs, and a helicopter were called in to help, Stassi said.

A school nearby and the Council on Aging center were put into lockdown while the search continued, officials confirmed.

Jackson’s sentencing for second-degree murder has been delayed three days, and an additional charge has been added for his escape, officials said.

Two more people were taken into custody, but it is unclear if they had anything to do with Jackson’s escape.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.