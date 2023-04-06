Concerns of flooding in Ark-La-Tex due to heavy rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the forecast predicting rain for the rest of the day, flooding is becoming a concern. Michael Barnes takes a drive in the heavy rain to talk about some of the possible flooding threats.

On April 6, rain has been pouring down since April 5′s afternoon and began again to pour again nonstop during the night. Water is building up in several areas and flooding is becoming a concern all across the Ark-La-Tex, especially in areas that encounter more flash floods.

Be careful of high water, it’s better to turn around than to take the risk and drive through as it doesn’t take much to get your car stuck and floating.

Places to watch out for or avoid in Shreveport-Bossier:

Downtown, Shreveport

North Market

Crosslake areas

Grimmett Drive

Airline Drive

Dogwood

Haughton

Red Chute

Sligo

Remember to drive slowly to avoid hydroplaning.

Currently, Bossier Parish, Caddo Parish, De Soto Parish, Louisiana, as well as Shelby County, Texas are in a flash flood warning because of the heavy rainfall.

Some of the areas that will experience flash floods include Shreveport, Bossier City, Greenwood, Benton, Stonewall, Fosters, Eastwood, Keachi, Longstreet, Forbing, Keithville, Cross Lake, Barksdale Air Force Base, Spring Ridge, Ferguson, Kickapoo, Gloster, Bodcau, Red Chute, Center, Logansport, Joaquin, Shelbyville, Neuville, Huxley, Grand Cane, Stanley, James, Reeds Store, Kingston, Jericho, and Frierson.

