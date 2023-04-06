City of Shreveport holds public safety meeting on crime, gun violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On April 5, the City of Shreveport held a public safety committee meeting on crime.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is implementing new initiatives to lower crime.

“Each day when I walk into my office, I have push pins showing where a homicide has occurred,” Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said.

As of Wednesday, 766 calls to police were to report shots fired. Of those calls, 93 turned out to be shootings and 23 were homicides.

The committee meeting was held to discuss new programs for the city.

“Here this year, we’re seeing that uptick, so we’re hurt; we’re all hurt. We are competing ourselves against a benchmark that we set ourselves, and it hurts,” Smith said.

Some of the initiatives officers are working on are confiscating illegal guns off the streets and a text app for residents to anonymously notify police, as well as the real time crime center, which was previously under supervision of the mayor’s office.

The city also received an $800,000 federal grant to help with public safety. SPD says in May, their public safety partners and local government officials will gather to assess more programs to lower crime and gun violence.

“Change is coming slowly but surely. Much that’s going to occur won’t be out in the open so you can see it,”

