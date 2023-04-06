Celebrating National Deaf History Month

Getting Answers
By Angelia Allen
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Deaf History Month is celebrated from March 15 to April 15.

National Deaf History Month is meant to commemorate the achievements of people who are deaf and hard of hearing. The Betty Leonard Phillps Deaf Action Center in Shreveport is celebrating this month by continuing its outreach in the community.

“A group set up the deaf action center back in 1982, and we have provided services thousands and thousands of deaf and hard of hearing and their families and allies,” David Hyland, of the Deaf Action Center, said.

May 6 is the center’s first movie night. Food and drinks will be provided, and everyone is welcome.

