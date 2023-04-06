Getting Answers
Arc of Caddo-Bossier’s Camp Victory promises excitement for children ages 4-10 of all abilities

Summer camp includes daily horseback riding
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer will be here in no time, and now is the time to start planning ahead for those summer camps for the kids.

If you haven’t heard of the Arc of Caddo-Bossier’s great program featuring Camp Victory, it’s an inclusive summer camp for children from ages 4 to 10 with and without disabilities. And how does daily horseback riding sound?

Alex Wallace joined KSLA on Thursday, April 6 to talk about the exciting camp for kids, which is happening the first few weeks of June. The camp features arts and crafts, nature studies, team-building exercises, picnicking and a horse show.

CAMP DETAILS

