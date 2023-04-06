‘All I was thinking about was, I want to live,’ says pastor caught in crossfire in driveway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A pastor recalls the details that he says could have led to his life being lost after coming home from church on an average Sunday evening.

On April 2, Joey Lane, long-time pastor at the Johnson Temple Church, was sitting in his car outside of his home in Bossier City located off Shed Road when shots rang out.

“You shouldn’t have to deal with that when you’re sitting in your own driveway,” Lane said.

Lane says he was sitting in his car after just making it home from a routine Sunday of church and spending time with family. Then, gun fire erupted with several bullets striking his car.

“All I was thinking about was, I want to live,” Lane said.

One bullet ended up just beside the driver’s seat, missing Lane by just a few feet.

“You know, preaching two services on Sunday, in my mind, I was thinking I have to have the faith to believe that I’m going to make it out of this,” Lane said.

Some of the gunfire struck the pastor’s backseat. His two sons would typically sit back there.

“[On] this particular Sunday, I sent them home with their mother and told them ‘ride with your mother, and I’ll meet you there.’ And of course, when I got to the house, pulled up in the driveway, heard the gun shots and later on discovered those gun shots went right through my backseat. I’m thankful for the fact that I sent the children home with their mother and potentially saved their lives,” Lane explained.

He says although his family is still shaken from the incident, Lane believes it was his faith that helped him make it out of the crossfire alive.

“I am more than grateful. I don’t even think that grateful is the word that I need to use to express my gratitude for still being alive today,” Lane said.

Lane says he plans to help lower gun violence by inviting youth in the community to church to help give them an outlet. Bossier City police say they’re still investigating the incident and have no suspects in custody.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.