2 spillway gates at Cross Lake opened; malfunction encountered when opening third gate

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heavy rain in Shreveport has prompted city officials to open two of the spillway gates at Cross Lake.

The gates were opened Monday, April 3 to release some of the runoff from recent heavy rain, the city says. On Wednesday, while operators tried to open the third gate, they encountered some sort of malfunction and were unable to open the gate.

Emergency repair crews have been called in to fix the gate.

The city says the two gates opened Monday will remain open as long as needed.

