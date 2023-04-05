Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Mississippi authorities say a woman has been arrested for committing a sexual act with an animal.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Denise Frazier is facing charges that include unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty involving an animal.

According to the sheriff’s department, it received a complaint from a concerned resident regarding a graphic video posted to a social media channel depicting what appeared to be a sexual act between a woman and a male dog.

WDAM reports the department issued an arrest warrant after authorities investigated Frazier’s residence.

“In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve ever investigated,” Sgt. J.D. Carter said. “JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss them.”

Frazier is currently jailed in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial court scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
This man traveling with his dog was arrested after leading police on high-speed chase.
Florida man on motorcycle with dog arrested after chase from Sabine to Natchitoches
A fire was reported at George's Grill on E Kings Highway on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
More than 2 dozen units respond to fire at old George’s Grill in Shreveport

Latest News

STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4,...
Indiana, Idaho governors sign bans on gender-affirming care
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco