Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Tree falls onto historic chapel in Cass County

Tree damage on historic church from severe weather.
Tree damage on historic church from severe weather.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton and Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A large oak tree uprooted and fell onto the roof of a historic chapel in Cass County, Texas.

On April 5, severe weather swept through the Ark-La-Tex, and a tornado warning was issued in Cass County, Texas.

During the storm, on 4065 FM2328, Cass County, a large oak tree near the historic church of Law’s Chapel Methodist Church uprooted and fell onto the building. The tree caused significant damage causing a portion of the roof to collapse into the chapel area.

Caption

The church has been active since 1853 with its worship services and community outreach programs. You can learn more about the church and see more photos of the building on its website, https://lawschapelmc.com/.

The church posted on its Facebook page that the insurance has been contracted and a tree trimmer is on the way, but they are concerned because of the rain and the church can’t be covered until the tree is removed.

Submit your photos or videos of severe weather or storm damage by visiting https://www.ksla.com/community/user-content/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
This man traveling with his dog was arrested after leading police on high-speed chase.
Florida man on motorcycle with dog arrested after chase from Sabine to Natchitoches
A fire was reported at George's Grill on E Kings Highway on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
More than 2 dozen units respond to fire at old George’s Grill in Shreveport

Latest News

STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
New proposal in the ring for acquisition of former DiamondJacks property
“More significant jumps at the pump are likely coming down the pipeline.”
Arkansas gas prices jump 8 cents