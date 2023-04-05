Tree falls onto historic chapel in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A large oak tree uprooted and fell onto the roof of a historic chapel in Cass County, Texas.

On April 5, severe weather swept through the Ark-La-Tex, and a tornado warning was issued in Cass County, Texas.

During the storm, on 4065 FM2328, Cass County, a large oak tree near the historic church of Law’s Chapel Methodist Church uprooted and fell onto the building. The tree caused significant damage causing a portion of the roof to collapse into the chapel area.

The church has been active since 1853 with its worship services and community outreach programs. You can learn more about the church and see more photos of the building on its website, https://lawschapelmc.com/.

The church posted on its Facebook page that the insurance has been contracted and a tree trimmer is on the way, but they are concerned because of the rain and the church can’t be covered until the tree is removed.

