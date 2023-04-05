Strong storms likely today across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Storms will impact much of east Texas and southwest Arkansas early this morning as a cold front arrives from the west. Some of these will likely turn severe with large hail, damaging wind and even a few tornadoes all possible. Ahead of this line of storms, it will be a windy and very warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s.

By mid morning, the storms will start to weaken as they move into northwest Louisiana but could still bring some strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Later this afternoon as the front slowly pushes east, storms could re-intensify across our eastern parishes with large hail and damaging wind being the primary threats. Overall the ingredients for major severe weather will be decreasing throughout the day.

Starting tonight and then continuing all the way through Friday, the cold front will stall just to our south with a series of disturbances moving in from the southwest. This will bring repeated rounds of storms over the same region the next couple days. Rainfall totals by the time everything wraps up could be 3 to 5″ for locations along and south of I-20 and this could cause some flooding concerns by late week.

It will also turn quite chilly with highs by Thursday and Friday only reaching the mid to upper 50s!

Looking ahead to Easter Weekend, we start with some lingering showers early Saturday but otherwise the weather is looking much nicer as high pressure returns to the ArkLaTex. Clouds will gradually decrease Saturday afternoon through Easter Sunday with temperatures rebounding into the 70s.

Even warmer air will arrive next week with highs returning to the 80s along with a nice stretch of dry weather.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

