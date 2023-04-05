Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
Miguel Perez, 73
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile

Latest News

FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
Garage apartment destroyed in fire
Garage apartment destroyed in fire
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous severe storms again hitting Midwest, South
Areas of North Dakota and Minnesota are forecast to get between eight and 20 inches of snow as...
Storms move into Fargo, North Dakota