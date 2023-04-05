Soggy end to the work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The threat of severe weather has come and gone, but rain will remain in the forecast through the end of this week. The rain could be heavy at times with an additional 2-5″ possible around and south of I-20 through Friday. Rain is not expected to linger through the weekend and we will dry out just in time for Easter Sunday activities.

Showers and storms are expected to flare back up this evening, generally south of I-30. Soggy conditions will continue into tonight for a large part of the area. Heavy rain is likely, but additional severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will settle back through the 50s this evening and will hold steady there overnight.

Plan on a wet Thursday ahead. Rain will be steadiest around and south of I-20 where heavy downpours will once again be possible at times. Temperatures won’t budge much across the area staying stuck in the 50s through the day.

More rain is likely Thursday night into Friday with the heaviest falling across southern portions of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will remain in a narrow range starting near 50 Friday morning and only warming into the upper 50s by afternoon.

Rain will begin to taper off as we start the weekend with only a few lingering showers expected Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon we’ll see some sun peeking through the clouds with afternoon highs getting back to near 70.

Right now Easter Sunday is looking pleasant and dry. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s around sunrise and then warm into the mid 70s by afternoon.

A stretch of dry weather and seasonably warm conditions looks probable next week. We’ll pick up more sunshine and gradually warmer temperatures. The week starts in the upper 70s Monday, but look for low to mid 80s again by midweek.

