Severe threat dwindles; significantly reduces this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Matt Jones and I have been monitoring the weather throughout the morning as a severe threat existed throughout your commute hours. At the time of this publishing, the severe threat for the rest of the day is significantly diminished compared to early this morning. Showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day with temperatures steadily dropping as we head into the afternoon.

Later this afternoon as the front slowly pushes east, storms could re-intensify across our eastern parishes with large hail and damaging wind being the primary threats. Overall the ingredients for significant severe weather will be decreasing throughout the day.

Starting tonight and continuing through Friday, the cold front will stall just to our south with a series of disturbances moving in from the southwest. This will bring repeated rounds of storms over the same region over the next couple of days. Rainfall totals by the time everything wraps up could be 3 to 5″ for locations along and south of I-20 and this could cause some flooding concerns by late week.

It will also turn quite chilly with highs by Thursday and Friday only reaching the mid to upper 50s!

