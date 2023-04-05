Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP fundraising dinner, March 16, 2023, in Keene, N.H.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge’s order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The decision clears the way for Pence to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
This man traveling with his dog was arrested after leading police on high-speed chase.
Florida man on motorcycle with dog arrested after chase from Sabine to Natchitoches
A fire was reported at George's Grill on E Kings Highway on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
More than 2 dozen units respond to fire at old George’s Grill in Shreveport

Latest News

STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sexual abuse
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law