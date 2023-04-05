Getting Answers
New proposal in the ring for acquisition of former DiamondJacks property

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Closed since March 2020, the former DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel property has a new proposal to consider.

Cordish Companies says they plan on redeveloping the property into one of their Live! casino resort and entertainment destinations, as well as replacing the riverboat with a land-based casino. This is if their proposal is approved by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

On Tuesday, April 4, the Gaming Board confirmed Foundation Gaming, the previous buyer of the property, agreed on March 14 to sell all of its interest in DiamondJacks to the Louisiana Riverboat Gaming Company (LRGC). The closure of this sale will determine if LRGC’s requests to extend contract deadlines is approved.

While the transfer from Foundation Gaming to LRGC is pending, the Gaming Control Board will allow DiamondJacks to accept partial or phased plans for potential construction and renovation.

The Gaming Board also set deadlines for any planned construction and opening on the property:

  • June 16, 2023 - A construction schedule with an estimated timeline for the submission of partial or phase plans and specifications and related construction contracts is due.
  • Dec. 15, 2023 - Blueprints and a detailed plan of design and construction for all phases of construction is due.
  • March 15, 2024 - All contracts necessary for construction should be summitted to the gaming board.
  • Dec. 15, 2025 - Deadline for completion of construction and the start of gaming operations. This is contingent on the sale to LRGC Gaming.

Cordish Companies is currently developing in Arlington’s Entertainment District, as well as in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

“It is incredibly exciting for The Cordish Companies to make this announcement today and to be working with Foundation Gaming & Entertainment on this new opportunity in Bossier City to bring our Live! brand to Louisiana for the first time. We are committed to creating a world-class resort destination that brings first-class gaming, dining, entertainment and hospitality amenities to the region, creates significant new jobs, and generates millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community,” said Joe Weinberg, managing partner with Cordish.

Cordish says their Live! locations welcome over 55 million visitors a year, and they have earned seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for their urban revitalization efforts. The company says they’re committed to supporting the Bossier community and nonprofits through monetary donations and more.

“The Cordish Companies is one of the leading developers and operators of high profile mixed-use, entertainment and casino resort destinations in the country. This project will not only attract millions of visitors to our city annually, it will also create substantial new jobs and generate additional significant tax revenue for our community. We look forward to working closely together with Cordish and Foundation Gaming & Entertainment to bring a world-class destination to Bossier City,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler.

Again, the proposed project awaits approval by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

