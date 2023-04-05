Mother of Emily Ward reacts to national championship win

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - LSU’s NCAA National Championship win is a big accomplishment for not only the Tigers, but also for the Benton High School Tigers women’s basketball team.

The celebration continues for Louisiana State University women’s basketball team after they secured the universities first ever NCAA National Championship title.

Emily Ward, Benton native and co-captain, gave a shout out to the Benton Tigers, which is her former high school basketball team. Mary Ward, Emily’s mother, has been the head coach at Benton High School for 17 years. KSLA′s Tamer Knight paid a visit to the school to see how Emily is inspiring other female athletes.

Benton HS alum Emily Ward heads to Final Four (KSLA)

“Man, it’s a dream come true. I mean, I can’t really put into words. It was probably one of the best final fours I’ve ever been to. Not just because my daughter was playing in it, but I mean, it was just some really good girl basketball teams competing,” Mary said.

As anyone, could imagine Mary is a proud mother of a star athlete.

“I mean, she’s a national champion. Any time she’s going to be introduced from here on out, it’s going to be Emily Ward, the national champion,” Mary said.

Benton’s women’s basketball team says wearing purple and gold brings them great pride and gives them confidence to get to the next level. The Benton Tigers say they’re proud of the LSU team and their ability to be unapologetically themselves.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.