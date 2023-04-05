Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Man arrested for tackling, sexually assaulting woman on bike trail, sheriff’s office says

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to a sexual assault on a Wisconsin bike trail. (Source: WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Wisconsin authorities have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a bike trail last month.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was walking along the Oregon Rotary Bike Trail on March 23 when she was tackled and sexually assaulted by a man. The woman later told investigators she was able to fight the man off and escape to a nearby home. Deputies responded to the area later that day, and the woman was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect ran to a nearby parking lot and left the scene in a vehicle.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Richard V. Cunningham was taken into custody Monday night at his home. He faces charges of second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and felony bail jumping.

Deputies said they found evidence the day of the alleged attack that helped lead them to the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said DNA and GPS led to the man’s arrest. Officials said the suspect was out on bail for a prior sexual assault arrest.

Sheriff Kalvin Barret told WMTV he hopes the arrest is the starting point of healing for the community.

“I am hopeful the news of the arrest will help ease their concerns and further their confidence in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office commitment to public safety,” Barrett said. “I also pray that this arrest will help the brave survivor of this assault begin to heal.”

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
Miguel Perez, 73
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile

Latest News

Garage apartment destroyed in fire
Garage apartment destroyed in fire
Former President Trump's 2024 election campaign is fundraising with a T-shirt showing a fake...
Trump campaign selling T-shirt with fake mug shot
Former Ark. governor Asa Hutchinson running for president; he pays a visit to the ArkLaTex
Former Ark. governor makes stop in Texarkana after announcing presidential campaign
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme