Longview resident claims $1M Powerball prize

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview resident has been announced as the winner of a massive amount of money.

The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1,000,000 has been claimed after it was purchased at Penny’s Food and Fuel 3, located at 2001 N. Eastman Road, in Longview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-9-28-36-53), but not the red Powerball number (4).

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.