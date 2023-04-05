Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Longview resident claims $1M Powerball prize

Powerball
Powerball(WVUE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview resident has been announced as the winner of a massive amount of money.

The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1,000,000 has been claimed after it was purchased at Penny’s Food and Fuel 3, located at 2001 N. Eastman Road, in Longview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-9-28-36-53), but not the red Powerball number (4).

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized two guns from juveniles.
17-year-old arrested in shooting on Fairfield; 2 other juveniles arrested for guns, drugs
Amazon hosted a hardhat tour for media members Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport hosts hard hat tour for media
BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
Generic Gavel
Caddo Parish district attorney announces several indictments, charges
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley (left) is charged...
Father charged with murder after 2-year-old’s body found in alligator’s mouth, police say

Latest News

Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
A special ceremony was held in Benton Thursday, April 6, 2023 to honor victims of child abuse...
Light of Hope ceremony held in Benton to honor children killed in ‘22 due to child abuse
The city says the two gates opened Monday will remain open as long as needed.
2 spillway gates at Cross Lake opened; malfunction encountered when opening third gate
These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.
Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled to death in Cass Co. pond last year
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Joint memorial service honors 2 fallen BRPD pilots