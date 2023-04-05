How to stay safe during severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the threat of severe weather, it’s important to know the best ways to keep you and your family safe.

From having an emergency kit, knowing where to take shelter, making sure your pets feel secure, and driving carefully, we’ve compiled lists with the best storm safety tips.

PREPARING AN EMERGENCY KIT:

1 gallon of water per person

Non-perishable food items

Food for pets

Flashlight & extra batteries

First aid supplies (bandages, disinfectant wipes, ointment)

Battery-powered radio

Whistle to signal for help

TAKING SHELTER:

GET IN- If you’re outside, get inside. If you’re inside, get to the middle of the building. Bathrooms, closets and hallways are the best places to take shelter. If you’re in public, find the closest building and stay away from windows.

GET DOWN- Go to the lowest floor possible. Underground is also a good option.

COVER UP - Use whatever you have to protect your head and body.

PET SAFETY:

SHELTER THEM - Always bring pets inside during storms. It’s best to have your pet sheltered with you. If this isn’t possible, find the next safest place in your home to keep them secure.

PET ANXIETY- Hold your pet close to keep them calm and help them feel secure. Some vets also offer medication to keep animals calm during storms.

EVACUATION- Keep leashes, food, carriers, medication and water with your emergency kit.

FIRST AID- Have extra first aid materials in your emergency kit if you have a pet. Also be sure to write down your vet’s address and phone number.

DRIVING WITH CARE:

DRIVE SLOWLY- Wet roads make stopping and controlling your vehicle harder. Give yourself more distance than usual between cars.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN- Don’t drive over rushing water or puddles of unknown depth. It only takes 12 inches of water to move a car and only two feet to move trucks/SUVs.

BE AWARE OF PEDESTRIANS & CYCLISTS - It’s harder to see in heavy rain and at night.

IN CASE OF TORNADO - Drive to the nearest shelter or sturdy building. If this isn’t possible, get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon the car and lay in a low-lying area like a ditch or ravine.

