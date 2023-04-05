Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Former Ark. governor makes stop in Texarkana after announcing presidential campaign

By Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A former governor and now presidential candidate made a stop in the ArkLaTex Tuesday, April 4.

“It’s really special for me because this is my first public appearance since I announced for president,” Asa Hutchinson said.

It wasn’t an official campaign stop, but the race is on for former Arkansas governor, Asa Hutchinson. During the first weekend of April, Hutchinson entered the race to represent the Republican party in the 2024 presidential election. Hutchinson was in the Texarkana area Tuesday attending a luncheon for Leadership Texarkana. He also took time to answer questions about why he’s running for the nation’s top office.

“We need to have leaders in America to bring out the best in our country and doesn’t simply appeal to our worst instinct. I do think the best days of our country are ahead and I am excited about this campaign,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says it was a difficult decision to throw his hat into the presidential race, but he feels he must.

“I’ve always stepped up to the plate when our nation has matters at risk, when they need the experience I have and the vision I have for our country,” he said.

The former governor also weighed in on the indictment of fellow presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump.

“People don’t have a whole lot of confidence in the prosecution at this point. I’m anxious to see what the facts are when they lay out the indictment. The important thing is we are going through an election season and this is going to be a big distraction,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson’s visit in Texarkana was planned before he announced his candidacy for president.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
Miguel Perez, 73
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile

Latest News

Garage apartment destroyed in fire
Garage apartment destroyed in fire
Cambodian immigrant thrives in Shreveport after following her American dream
Cambodian immigrant thrives in Shreveport after following her American Dream
This man traveling with his dog was arrested after leading police on high-speed chase.
Florida man on motorcycle with dog arrested after chase from Sabine to Natchitoches
BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft