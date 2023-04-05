Former Ark. governor makes stop in Texarkana after announcing presidential campaign

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A former governor and now presidential candidate made a stop in the ArkLaTex Tuesday, April 4.

“It’s really special for me because this is my first public appearance since I announced for president,” Asa Hutchinson said.

It wasn’t an official campaign stop, but the race is on for former Arkansas governor, Asa Hutchinson. During the first weekend of April, Hutchinson entered the race to represent the Republican party in the 2024 presidential election. Hutchinson was in the Texarkana area Tuesday attending a luncheon for Leadership Texarkana. He also took time to answer questions about why he’s running for the nation’s top office.

“We need to have leaders in America to bring out the best in our country and doesn’t simply appeal to our worst instinct. I do think the best days of our country are ahead and I am excited about this campaign,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says it was a difficult decision to throw his hat into the presidential race, but he feels he must.

“I’ve always stepped up to the plate when our nation has matters at risk, when they need the experience I have and the vision I have for our country,” he said.

The former governor also weighed in on the indictment of fellow presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump.

“People don’t have a whole lot of confidence in the prosecution at this point. I’m anxious to see what the facts are when they lay out the indictment. The important thing is we are going through an election season and this is going to be a big distraction,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson’s visit in Texarkana was planned before he announced his candidacy for president.

