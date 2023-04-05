Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie

DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
By Jade Moreau
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Doug White is the owner of a DeRidder car wash. The small-town man is being recognized for an act of bravery and what many called a miracle.

“I was talking to Miami, and I said we’ve got an unconscious pilot,” White said.

Just imagine sitting passenger to the pilot of an aircraft. Everything is smooth sailing until it’s not. This was White’s situation nearly 15 years ago. He and his family were on their way home after dealing with a family matter in Florida.

“He has his finger on the talk switch, and he dies,” White said. “He dies suddenly.”

That’s the moment White knew he had no other option but to fly the plane.

“My whole world for about an hour was a two-foot area right here,” White said. “I was listening to everything they were telling me. I had my headset and was looking out trying to keep the plane level and keep it from rolling upside down. That was all I was focused on.”

While he had some aviation knowledge, White said he was talked through flying the aircraft by air traffic controllers.

“Now, I’m flying out there with baby blue skies and baby blue water,” White said. “I have no visual reference. He is wanting me to make a U-turn back towards land, but I’m scared because I don’t want to upset that airplane.”

He was finally able to safely land the plane. White was later approached about turning that day’s events into a movie, and years later, it’s now a reality.

‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ will star Dennis Quaid portraying White, as seen in the trailer by Amazon.

White said he and his family are very satisfied with the movie, but he said it’s not just about what happened to his family that day.

“There is more divine intervention involved in that than Doug,” White said. “It has nothing to do with Doug, the way I look at it.”

The movie will air on Amazon Prime on April 7.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized two guns from juveniles.
17-year-old arrested in shooting on Fairfield; 2 other juveniles arrested for guns, drugs
BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
Amazon hosted a hardhat tour for media members Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport hosts hard hat tour for media
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley (left) is charged...
Father charged with murder after 2-year-old’s body found in alligator’s mouth, police say
This man traveling with his dog was arrested after leading police on high-speed chase.
Florida man on motorcycle with dog arrested after chase from Sabine to Natchitoches

Latest News

5 common mistakes before retiring and how to avoid them
Amazon hosted a hardhat tour for media members Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport hosts hard hat tour for media
BPSO decal for those with special needs
New BPSO program hopes to limit communication issues between first responders, people with special needs
Deaf history month
Celebrating National Deaf History Month
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter