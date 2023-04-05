Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Deputy helps pull 8-foot gator from family pool

A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.
A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.(Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities say it’s never a dull day working in Florida.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies found that out firsthand this week.

On Tuesday, Deputy Robert Santiago was called to remove an 8-foot alligator from a family’s swimming pool.

Authorities said a homeowner found the gator trying out their neighbor’s pool that afternoon.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the deputy’s reaction while working the call along with a little humor.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote, “I would love to know exactly what Deputy Santiago was thinking. I’m pretty sure it was ‘Oh, hell no. I didn’t sign up for this!’”

The gator was safely removed from the pool. The sheriff congratulated Santiago and a wildlife trapper, Scott Swartley, for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
This man traveling with his dog was arrested after leading police on high-speed chase.
Florida man on motorcycle with dog arrested after chase from Sabine to Natchitoches
A fire was reported at George's Grill on E Kings Highway on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
More than 2 dozen units respond to fire at old George’s Grill in Shreveport

Latest News

STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department...
Ex-Infowars employee who stormed US Capitol gets home detention
Fire officials say a Phoenix-area home suffered major damage in an explosive fire.
Retired firefighter pulls 2 children, puppy from explosive house fire
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony