CPSO has warning for anyone found making a threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The ArkLaTex has seen its fair share of school threats lately.

The most recent was at Herndon Magnet School in Caddo Parish. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a student for threatening school violence Monday night

Before that, an arrest was made in connection with a school threat against Mount Pleasant Junior High in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

A Herndon Magnet School parent who didn’t want to be identified said she was scared after finding out about a violent threat to her child’s school.

“When you have a kid here, especially out in the middle of nowhere, then you get a message that there’s a possible threat on the school. It’s scary.”

On Tuesday, CPSO released the following statement about the student arrested for threatening school violence:

“Caddo Parish sheriff’s detectives arrested a juvenile for sending a message threatening school violence late last night.

“Detectives say yesterday a Herndon Magnet School student sent the message over a popular social media platform to another student about violence at the school.

“The student who received the messages, in concern of school safety, told a concerned adult and word of the threat quickly spread through the school community.

“During their investigation, detectives were able to identify the student that made the threat. Contact was made with the student’s parents late last night. The student was arrested and charged with one count of menacing. Detectives released the student to the care of their parents. School officials say while this case is ongoing, the student will not be allowed on campus.

“Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Caddo Parish school administrators are encouraging parents to discuss responsible social media use with their children and to report any messages that contain threats of violence of any kind. The message of “if you see something, say something” still applies. Authorities also want to remind the public that all threats are taken seriously, and that any individual found making a threat will face strict consequences.”

Caddo sheriff’s Sgt. Mike King offered tips on how to monitor kids’ social media.

“Educating yourself on what to look for. Periodically check your child’s phone. There are also apps that allow you to monitor your child’s phone. There are also apps that can allow you to monitor your child’s phone remotely. So you know exactly what your child is being involved in or talking about,” King said.

He said if you see something, say something.

“Obviously, the normal avenues are either calling 911 if they feel as though it’s an immediate threat, directly contacting the Sheriff’s Office through dispatch or on our website. Or if they feel like it’s something that the school should know, they can obviously contact the school administration.”

