Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Clay Cooper, K.T. Oslin to be inducted into Texas Country Music Hall of Fame

The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage announced its 2023 class of inductees on...
The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage announced its 2023 class of inductees on Wednesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage announced its 2023 class of inductees on Wednesday.

K.T. Oslin was a singer from Arkansas who studied at Lon Morris College in Texas. Her classic hits include “Hold Me,” “Hey Bobby, and “Come Next Monday.” Oslin died on Dec. 21, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 78.

Clay Cooper was born in Wylie, Texas and began performing at the local Opry at the age of 14. Cooper released “A Little Ground in Texas” in 1989, which went to #60 on the Cash Box Charts. He currently owns and operates the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson, Missouri with his devoted family.

Oslin and Cooper’s careers in music were honored in the announcement, and they will be remembered in the hall of fame for years to come.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
This man traveling with his dog was arrested after leading police on high-speed chase.
Florida man on motorcycle with dog arrested after chase from Sabine to Natchitoches
A fire was reported at George's Grill on E Kings Highway on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
More than 2 dozen units respond to fire at old George’s Grill in Shreveport

Latest News

STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
Fox 8 Special Coverage of LSU Women's Basketball Parade of Champions on Wed., April 5.
Watch LSU’s Parade of Champions Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Amazon hosted a hardhat tour for media members Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport hosts hardhat tour for media
The Shreveport Police Department seized two guns from juveniles.
17-year-old arrested in shooting on Fairfield; 2 other juveniles arrested for guns, drugs