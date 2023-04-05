Getting Answers
Cambodian immigrant thrives in Shreveport after following her American Dream

“It’s the land of opportunity”
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With only $100 dollars in her pocket, Lang Earb left her home and family in Cambodia in hopes of fulfilling her American Dream.

“I never thought I would have got here, even though I am here now, I am still like dreaming.”

Lang went to school, received her cosmetology certificate and worked in nail salons to save money, all the while grateful for the opportunity to be here.

“My main focus is to make something out of it because this is an opportunity that none of my people back in my country would have.”

Even with her determination, thinking of her home country’s cultural norms often echoed in her mind.

“Women over there, they are supposed to be a housewife. They are supposed to stay home and take care of family.”

She says that in her country, it takes a village, and she has found that village here in the ArkLaTex. Lang now co-owns two businesses.

Bestea in Shreveport represents more than just a cup of boba, it’s where she finds passion in sharing her culture with the community. Lang says she hopes her story will inspire those searching for their opportunity that anything is possible.

“Despite all the hardships, all those critics for the last 20 years, and the challenges for any small business minority, woman, you name it, I am in that category.”

Lang’s message for the country that accepted her: “Thank you for welcoming me here, because I am an immigrant. Without you guys I wouldn’t be here.”

The one-year re-grand opening celebration for Bestea will be held on April 15 at 3950 Youree Drive.

