Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport hosts hardhat tour for media

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, April 5, Amazon hosted a hardhat tour for media of its new fulfillment center coming to Shreveport.

The event allowed members of the media to learn more about the construction progress being made at the facility, and to get a first look at Amazon’s robotics technology that fill be used at the facility.

Amazon has said in the past it hopes to start hiring at the facility in fall of 2023. So far, there’s no specific date on when the fulfillment center may officially open.

The fulfillment center is located at 1625 Corporate Dr.

