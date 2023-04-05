Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say

The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.
The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.(Seattle Helicopter Share via CNN Newsource)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX ISLAND, Wash. (Gray News) - A gray whale washed up on a Washington state beach over the weekend.

Researchers reported the whale’s body was found in the shallows of Fox Island in southern Puget Sound on Saturday.

An examination was conducted by biologists that revealed the adult male had been killed by blunt-force trauma likely from a vessel strike.

According to Cascadia Research Collective, a nonprofit research and educational organization, the animal was also found in a poor nutritional condition which likely contributed to it being more vulnerable to the vessel strike.

The whale, reported to be around 40 feet long, had been sighted alive in shallow waters on March 27 but died sometime between then and when it was discovered, according to the organization.

Researchers report there has been a decrease in prey available for gray whales in the area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports there have been many gray whale strandings over the past few years on the West Coast, including four so far this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
This man traveling with his dog was arrested after leading police on high-speed chase.
Florida man on motorcycle with dog arrested after chase from Sabine to Natchitoches
A fire was reported at George's Grill on E Kings Highway on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
More than 2 dozen units respond to fire at old George’s Grill in Shreveport

Latest News

STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Taking shelter
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
STORM SAFETY TIPS: Prepping an emergency kit
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction