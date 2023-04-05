17-year-old arrested in shooting on Fairfield; 2 other juveniles arrested for guns, drugs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 17-year-old male has been arrested for a shooting that happened March 26 in Shreveport.

Around 8:30 p.m. that night, the Shreveport Police Department says officers responded to a shooting on Fairfield Avenue near Baker Street. When they got there, they found a male who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives determined a 17-year-old was reportedly responsible for the shooting.

Then on March 31, officers conducted search warrants at multiple locations and were able to arrest the 17-year-old suspect. Two other juvenile suspects were also arrested on gun charges.

The 17-year-old is charged with attempted second-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the shooting on Fairfield.

Meanwhile, the second 17-year-old is charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics and firearm charges. A 15-year-old is facing charges from a warrant out of Texas for aggravated property damage and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police say they confiscated two guns and drugs.

The Shreveport Police Department seized two guns from juveniles. (SPD)

