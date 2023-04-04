Student won’t be allowed on campus after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet

BELCHER, La. (KSLA) - School officials at Herndon Magnet School alerted parents late Monday night about a threat made against the school.

On Tuesday, April 4, the school sent the message out again due to the late hour of the initial message. Sometime Monday night, administrators were notified about a social media post threatening the school. The threat was immediately reported to police, school officials say. Law enforcement determined the threat was made by a student.

Herndon Magnet officials say the student in question will not be allowed on campus. The investigation is ongoing.

“We’re thankful to law enforcement for their quick action to ensure the safety of everyone on our campus and to our parents and students who partner with us in the commitment that if we see something, we say something,” school officials said Tuesday.

The school district is encouraging parents/guardians to talk to their children about responsible social media use, and the importance of reporting messages that contain threats.

