Shreveport man arrested for alleged sexual assault
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport detectives arrested 24-year-old Tratavion Turner on Monday, April 3 for one count of second-degree rape.
SPD was originally contacted about the sexual assault of a juvenile girl on March 21. The investigation then began into those allegations.
If convicted, Turner could face up to 40 years in prison.
