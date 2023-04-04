Shreveport man arrested for alleged sexual assault

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport detectives arrested 24-year-old Tratavion Turner on Monday, April 3 for one count of second-degree rape.

SPD was originally contacted about the sexual assault of a juvenile girl on March 21. The investigation then began into those allegations.

If convicted, Turner could face up to 40 years in prison.

