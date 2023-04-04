Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Shreveport man arrested for alleged sexual assault

Tratavion Turner
Tratavion Turner(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport detectives arrested 24-year-old Tratavion Turner on Monday, April 3 for one count of second-degree rape.

SPD was originally contacted about the sexual assault of a juvenile girl on March 21. The investigation then began into those allegations.

If convicted, Turner could face up to 40 years in prison.

