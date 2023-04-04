Severe threat ramps up again late tonight into Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to very warm and muggy conditions across the ArkLaTex with temperatures already in the low to mid 70s. As we head through the day, clouds will continue to stream in from the west so don’t expect as much sun as yesterday. Despite the cloud cover, strong south winds will continue to bring in very warm air with highs reaching the mid and upper 80s for many locations.

Very late tonight and into Wednesday morning storms will develop explosively along a cold front to our northwest. The area we are monitoring closely for a higher severe weather threat will be from northeast Texas up through southwest Arkansas. Large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes will all be possible with the potential of a strong tornado along and north of I-30. The timing will be an issue as it looks like the worst of the storms could be right during that morning commute on Wednesday. Pay close attention to the forecast!

Storms will continue to march east across the rest of the region through Wednesday afternoon but they will be weakening as they do so. Having said that, a few could still be strong to severe well into the afternoon hours.

Then this front will stall just to our south with the potential of heavy rain continuing well into Thursday and Friday, especially along and south of I-20. By the time the rain finally ends late Friday, another 2-4″ will be possible for the southern half of the ArkLaTex and this could increase the flood threat by late week.

Looking ahead to Easter Weekend, the forecast is looking much better with mainly dry conditions and temperatures warming back into the 70s!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.