Severe storms likely overnight and Wednesday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! A difficult forecast in this one because of what the weather is doing in the ArkLaTex this week. Most of today will be dry and quiet, except for the wind. A Wind Advisory has been issued for this afternoon and will last until tomorrow morning. Gusts could rise above 40 miles per hour at times. There is a chance for a random shower this afternoon but it will ultimately be harmless. Tonight, temperatures aren’t going anywhere as we lead into tomorrow’s First Alert Weather Day.

Very late tonight and into Wednesday morning storms will develop explosively along a cold front to our northwest. The area we are monitoring closely for a higher severe weather threat will be from northeast Texas up through southwest Arkansas. Large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes will all be possible with the potential of a strong tornado along and north of I-30. The timing will be an issue as it looks like the worst of the storms could be right during that morning commute on Wednesday. Pay close attention to the forecast!

Storms will continue to march east across the rest of the region through Wednesday afternoon but they will be weakening as they do so. Having said that, a few could still be strong to severe well into the afternoon hours. Then this front will stall just to our south with the potential of heavy rain continuing well into Thursday and Friday, especially along and south of I-20. By the time the rain finally ends late Friday, another 2-4″ will be possible for the southern half of the ArkLaTex and this could increase the flood threat by late week.

