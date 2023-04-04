Northwood High principal, former basketball coach holding Coaching & Leadership Clinic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Coming off of the NCAA Basketball National Championship games, many say the win comes down to great talent and coaching.

Northwood High School Principal Shannon Wall joined KSLA on Tuesday, April 4 to talk about an upcoming opportunity.

Wall is a two-time Shreveport/Bossier Coach of the Year and former Lady Falcon head coach. He is also a five-time District 4A Champion and holds the record for most wins at Northwood High School.

Wall is hosting his first annual Coaching and Leadership Clinic to give back to the game of basketball. The free clinic is open to coaches at any level and will be this Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m in the Northwood gym.

If you would like to attend, please email sdwall@caddoschools.org to reserve your spot.

