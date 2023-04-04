Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Northwood High principal, former basketball coach holding Coaching & Leadership Clinic

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Coming off of the NCAA Basketball National Championship games, many say the win comes down to great talent and coaching.

Northwood High School Principal Shannon Wall joined KSLA on Tuesday, April 4 to talk about an upcoming opportunity.

Wall is a two-time Shreveport/Bossier Coach of the Year and former Lady Falcon head coach. He is also a five-time District 4A Champion and holds the record for most wins at Northwood High School.

Wall is hosting his first annual Coaching and Leadership Clinic to give back to the game of basketball. The free clinic is open to coaches at any level and will be this Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m in the Northwood gym.

If you would like to attend, please email sdwall@caddoschools.org to reserve your spot.

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
Miguel Perez, 73
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile
Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right)
Both drivers arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school

Latest News

Goodwill hosting job fairs for Second Chance Month
Goodwill hosting job fairs for Second Chance Month
Goodwill Industries helps find jobs for those who have served time in jail
Goodwill Industries helps find jobs for those who have served time in jail
Goodwill offering many opportunities for Second Chance Month
Goodwill offering many opportunities for Second Chance Month
INTERVIEW: Camping in the Cross
INTERVIEW: Camping in the Cross
Northwood principal hosting Coaching & Leadership Clinic for basketball
Northwood principal hosting Coaching & Leadership Clinic for basketball